Aston Villa are willing to cash in on Diego Carlos this summer.

The 31-year-old central defender has been an important player for Aston Villa, but the West Midlands outfit are currently under financial pressure and they will need to sanction the departure of multiple players in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

According to Football Insider, they are willing to listen to offers for Carlos and it will be interesting to see if they can find a suitable destination for him. Douglas Luiz and Jhon Duran are also expected to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification and they will be hoping to do well in the European competition next season. They will need a quality squad with more depth in order to do well in the Champions League. Losing players like Carlos would weaken them severely.

The Brazilian defender has a contract with the club until 2026 and his departure will leave Aston Villa vulnerable at the back. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in adequate replacements for the player.

Aston Villa cannot afford to lose their best players

Unai Emery will want to put together a formidable squad at the West Midlands club and push for domestic trophies with them. They cannot afford to sell their best players if they are serious about pushing for domestic trophies. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Carlos joined Aston Villa for a fee of around £26 million in 2022, and he has been an important player for them. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the big clubs and there should be no shortage of interest in him if he is made available. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.