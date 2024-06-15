Austria vs France preview: ticket info, tv channel and team news

France will kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Ralf Rangnick’s Austria on Monday night in Düsseldorf with Didier Deschamps’ team regarded as the favourites by many fans and pundits before a ball was even kicked.

The French are one of the strongest football nations on the planet and the evidence is the European giants reaching the last two World Cup finals. Les Bleus also picked up the UEFA Nations League in 2021 and the last one missing for the current France team is the European Championship.

This will give Deschamps’ men a lot of motivation in Germany and it is hard to see them not winning the tournament as they are strong all over the pitch.

Austria is a good team to gauge just how good the French will be this summer as Rangnick’s men are no pushovers. Das Team finished second in their Euro 2024 qualifying group behind Belgium and arrive in Germany in good form.

Group D is a tough one at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands and Poland joining these two nations. Points will be valuable and it may be vital to get off to a good start, which both France and Austria plan to do.

Team news

Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni is set to miss the Austria match due to the foot injury that forced him to miss the Champions League final. Everyone else is expected to be ready in Deschamps’ team as it remains unknown if the French boss will select Arsenal’s William Saliba at the back.

Austria will be without some of their big names throughout the tournament as both David Alaba and Sasa Kalajdzic have fitness issues.

Austria squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz (Brondby), Heinz Lindner (Union Saint-Gilloise), Niklas Hedl (Rapid Wien).

Defenders: Stefan Posch (Bologna), Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Kevin Danso (Lens), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Flavius Daniliuc (Red Bull Salzburg), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien).

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Florian Kain (Cologne), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Vienna)

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg), Andreas Weimann (West Brom), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg), Marco Grull (Rapid Wien), Maximilian Entrup (TSV Hartberg).

France squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Bradley Barcola (Paris St-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris St-Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

Predicted starting XIs