Barcelona star breaks European Championship record

Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has broken a monumental European Championship record when he became the youngster player to ever feature in the competition.

As the club season comes to an end, all eyes turn to the European Championships as the best nations on the continent battle it out in Germany.

The hosts got off to a perfect start in the opening game on Friday night, putting five goals past an overwhelmed Scotland side as they established themselves as one of the tournament favourites.

Switzerland then put on a fantastic display against Hungary to go level on points with Germany on Saturday afternoon before Spain faced off against Croatia.

The Spaniards made history before the game even kicked off when their starting eleven line-up included Barcelona star Yamal.

The 16-year-old officially became the youngest player ever to feature in the tournament when he was named out on the right-hand side of Luis de la Fuente’s attack.

The Spanish youngster overtakes the previous record of Poland’s Kacper Kozlowski, who featured at the tournament in 2020.

Spain is also seen as a strong contender in the competition mainly due to their technical midfielder and dynamic wingers.