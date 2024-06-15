Bayern Munich have named their asking price for Matthijs de Ligt with Manchester United considering a move for the defender according to reports in Germany.

Following their decision to keep Erik ten Hag as manager United are now pressing ahead with their transfer business as they look to strengthen a squad which finished a lowly eighth in the Premier League last season.

United need improvements in most areas of the pitch, particularly defensively following the departure of Raphael Varane, whilst question marks still surround the future of Harry Maguire.

Bayern name De Ligt asking price

United saw an opening offer of £35m for main target Jarrad Branthwaite rejected earlier this week, with Everton wanting in the region of £70m for the 21-year-old.

The Red Devils are also interested in Lille’s Leny Yoro, although it’s believed that Real Madrid are favourites to land the teenager.

Sky Germany report that De Ligt, who Bayern are believed to be willing to sell this summer are looking for around £42m for the Dutch international.

The report adds that United have already started internal discussions over a move for De Ligt who played under Ten Hag during his time at Ajax.

The 24-year-old, who joined Bayern from Juventus for around £65.5m in July 2022 endured an injury hit campaign which saw him start only 16 Bundesliga games.

De Ligt is currently away with the Dutch squad for Euro 2024 as they prepare to take on Poland on Sunday in their opening game.

The Bayern star was questioned on his future earlier this week and said now wasn’t the time to discuss it.

“I’ve already said this is not the time for me to think about it,” he told reporters.

“We’re playing at the Euros now and that’s very important for me and the national team.

“That’s why I can’t say now what I think about this situation, but what I can say is that I’ve now played my second season at Bayern, I’m very happy.

“For now I’m focused on the Euros and then we’ll see what happens.”