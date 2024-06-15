Belgium vs Slovakia preview: ticket info, tv channel and team news

Belgium arrive at Euro 2024 heavy favourites to top a weak Group E but they may still need to rely on Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne to guide them through the tournament in Germany.

The midfielder has had a mixed season with the Premier League champions having missed the majority of the campaign through injury. The 32-year-old played his part in helping City defend their league title this season and will now be looking to win his first trophy with Belgium over the next month.

Belgium should get through the group stage easily and the first team Domenico Tedesco’s men will face is the weakest in Slovakia.

The Slovakians finished second in their Euro 2024 qualifying group behind Denmark to make it to Germany and come into Monday’s clash with confidence having hammered San Marino and Wales 4-0 in their pre-tournament friendlies.

However, Slovakia are not blessed with a lot of talent and should be light work for Belgium in Frankfurt on Monday.

Team news

The biggest storyline heading into Euro 2024 is the absence of Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, who is regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the world. The 32-year-old is fit having featured in the Champions League final but it is being suggested that he has not been included in the Belgium squad due to his relationship with the coach Domenico Tedesco.

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton)

Defenders: Wout Faes (Leicester), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge)

Midfielders: Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid), Amadou Onana (Everton)

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Lois Openda (Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab)

Slovakia squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle), Marek Rodak, Henrich Ravas (New England Revolution).

Defenders: Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin), Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint-Germain), Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana), David Hancko (Feyenoord), Denis Vavro (Copenhagen), Vernon De Marco (Hatta), Adam Obert (Cagliari), Matus Kmet (AS Trencin), Sebastian Kosa (Spartak Trnava).

Midfielders: Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava), Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verona), Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Matus Bero (Bochum), Laszlo Benes (Hamburg)

Forwards: Robert Bozenik (Boavista), Lukas Haraslin (Sparta Prague), Tomas Suslov (Hellas Verona), Ivan Schranz (Slavia Prague), David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava), David Duris (Ascoli), Lubomir Tupta (Slovan Liberec), Leo Sauer (Feyenoord).

Predicted starting XIs