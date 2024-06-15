Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old striker has struggled for regular game time with the Premier League champions and clubs like Chelsea are keen on securing his services. However, Football Insider claims that Manchester City will not entertain any offers for the Argentine international.

Despite interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea and European heavyweights like Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, they want to keep him at the club. The 24-year-old is highly rated by the Premier League champions and they are hoping to hold onto him.

Alvarez has been a key performer for Manchester City despite not being a regular starter for them.

The 2022 World Cup winner has picked up 19 goals and 13 assists this past season and he will be hoping to play more often for Manchester City in the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League champions are willing to give him more opportunities. Erling Haaland is currently the first-choice striker at Manchester City and Alvarez has had to operate as a backup option to him or in the wide areas.

Julian Alvarez would have transformed Chelsea

He could have been a superb addition for Chelsea who are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. Alvarez would have been a major upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who has been quite underwhelming for the Blues since joining them.

The development that Manchester City are unwilling to sanction the departure of the South American forward will come as a major blow for Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to move onto to other targets. They will need to plug the gaps in their squad this summer and signing a reliable finisher should be their top priority.