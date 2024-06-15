Chelsea have joined London rivals Arsenal in the race for Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy according to reports in Germany as both clubs hunt for a new striker this summer.

The Blues are looking for someone to compete with and complement Nicolas Jackson, whilst the Gunners are looking for a first choice forward to lead the line, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah not proving they can score goals on a regular basis.

Chelsea had long term interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but decided against pursuing a move due to the cost of the deal and doubts over the Nigerian’s style of play, whilst both clubs were dealt a blow following Benjamin Sesko’s decision to stay at RB Leipzig.

Chelsea join Arsenal in the race for Guirassy

Following Sesko’s decision to remain at Leipzig, Chelsea have identified Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran as their main target, and are believed to have broadly agreed on a deal worth up to £40m, although there are still some hurdles to overcome.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Osimhen, Joshua Zirkzee and Ivan Toney as they look for a regular source of goals to help fire them to a first Premier League title in over 20 years.

German outlet Bild have reported that the Blues have joined Arsenal in the race for Stuttgart’s Guirassy who scored 28 Bundesliga goals last season.

The 28-year-old, finished runner up to Harry Kane in the scoring charts last season, and is believed to have a release clause of around just £15m, which is a very attractive proposition to potential suitors.

Bild add that Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also interested in the Guinea international with the striker wanting clarity on his future by the end of June.

Despite himself and his family being happy in Stuttgart the reports adds that the striker is unlikely to remain at the club.