Chelsea preparing surprise summer move for senior Man United ace

This summer is almost certain to be a pivotal one for both Chelsea and Man United.

The Blues have decided that Enzo Maresca is the right man to take the club forward, whilst Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Red Devils board took their time before giving Erik ten Hag their vote of confidence.

Once the summer transfer window opens for business, both are likely to be heavily involved in proceedings, to the point where one player could even move from one club to the other.

Chelsea looking at Raphael Varane

Although United are in dire need of quality centre-backs who are reliable and aren’t injury prone, they’ve decided that Raphael Varane, for all of his experience, is surplus to requirements.

Thiago Silva at Chelsea is also moving on, but that appears to be more because of a desire to move back to his homeland.

The French World Cup and multiple Champions League winner has seemingly been cast aside by ten Hag as he looks to restructure Man United’s leaky defence.

That might well be to the Blues advantage, as Fichajes are reporting that the West Londoners are one of three clubs that are looking to sign the 31-year-old as a free agent from July 1.

Juventus and Saudi Pro League side, Al Nassr, are the other two, with the offer from the latter likely to be the most lucrative of the three.

A spell with the Bianconeri would allow Varane to experience another of European football’s top leagues, but a move to Chelsea is advantageous as it keeps the Frenchman playing at the highest level week in and week out.

Much is likely to depend on what Varane’s motivation is for his career from this point onwards.

If it’s money, there’s no question he moves to Saudi Arabia, but if it’s for titles and prestige, then everything remains open.