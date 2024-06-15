Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran in recent weeks.

The Blues are thought to be closing in on the capture of the Colombian striker and they have been granted permission to hold talks with the player. However, a report from the Guardian claims that Chelsea are now unsure about signing the player because of his wage demands and his attitude issues.

It seems that an agreement with Aston Villa is already in place and it will be interesting to see if the Blues follow through with the move in the coming weeks.

Duran was a squad player for Aston Villa last season and he will be hoping to play more often in the near future. A move away from the West Midlands club would be ideal for him. Chelsea need to bring in a quality goalscorer and the 20-year-old could get more opportunities at Stamford Bridge. However, concerns surrounding his attitude could derail the move now. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

There is no doubt that Duran is a talented player with a bright future and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea. However, the striker and his representatives have work to do when it comes to easing Chelsea’s fears about his attitude problems. They will have to be more reasonable with their demands as well.

Will Chelsea move on from Jhon Duran?

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to move on to other targets in the coming weeks. The Blues are in desperate need of a quality goalscorer. Nicolas Jackson was quite underwhelming this past season and they need an upgrade on the former Villarreal striker.

Chelsea will be hoping to compete for trophies next season and return to the UEFA Champions League. They will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and signing a reliable goalscorer will be one of their top priorities.