Club move to sign £57,000-a-week Leeds player loved by Bielsa

Leeds United are expected to part ways with a number of players this summer as they look to reshuffle their squad.

Manager Daniel Farke came close to guiding the Championship club to promotion to the Premier League but failed in the final stages of the season.

The Whites lost the Championship playoff final against Southampton, a defeat that could have far more serious consequences than people imagine.

Leeds have not only failed to play in the top flight of England but also opened the door for many of their players to leave the club.

Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gary and a few others have all been linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Players who went out on loan and are expected to return to the club this summer are also looking for moves away from the Championship.

One such player, who spent last season on loan to Serie A side Roma, could leave the club.

Sport Witness has reported, via reports in Italy, that Roma and Leeds are now in discussions for a permanent signing of Diego Llorente.

With a contract that expires in 2026, the £57,000-per-week defender is wanted for €5 million (£4.2 million).

Roma want Leeds defender in a permanent move

After first joining Roma in January 2023, the Spanish defender just finished his second consecutive loan in the Italian city.

Llorente is reportedly personally pressing for his transfer to Roma to become permanent in order to avoid having to return to Leeds.

Llorente’s versatility and his performance lately under manager Daniele De Rossi have hugely impressed the Giallorossi.