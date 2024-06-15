Exclusive: Crystal Palace begin talks with €25m Arsenal star to replace main man at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace are aware that Michael Olise may leave Selhurst Park this summer and have begun talks with Arsenal over the signing of Reiss Nelson to replace the winger at the South London club.

The 22-year-old is attracting interest from Chelsea and Newcastle with both Premier League teams approaching Palace over a move, reports Sky Sports. Olise signed a new contract with the London club last summer which keeps him with the Eagles until 2027. However, that deal contains a £60m release clause, which clubs now have an eye on.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Crystal Palace have begun talks with some of their targets to replace Olise at Selhurst Park, with Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson being an option.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham United all have an eye on the 24-year-old ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but it is the Eagles that have made the first move.

It is believed that Palace are ready to make an opening offer of around €10m for Nelson, but Arsenal are holding out for €25m for the right-winger.

Arsenal exit would benefit Reiss Nelson’s career

A transfer to Crystal Palace would be a very beneficial move for Nelson to make as the winger is not a key part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old received just 255 minutes of action in the Premier League this season, which is not enough for a player of his age who wants to develop his game further. Palace is a great place for young talent to shine and there is not as much pressure at Selhurst Park compared to the Emirates.

There are a lot of pieces still in play regarding this transfer as Nelson’s move to the Eagles relies on Olise leaving the South London outfit this summer.