Exclusive: De Ligt primed for potential reunion with Erik ten Hag at Man United

After Man United’s decision to continue with Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils’ transfer strategy is now beginning to take shape.

A new centre-back, to replace the departing Raphael Varane – much appreciated in Saudi Arabia, despite different approaches from clubs in Turkey, France and the USA – remains the priority.

Matthijs De Ligt, who wasn’t given much of a chance to impress last season at Bayern, has always been a name on the shortlist at United, and the German club considers him among the transferable players.

De Ligt could be set for ten Hag reunion at Man United

According to CaughtOffside sources, through intermediaries the two clubs have shown a mutual interest in opening negotiations, even if there have not yet been direct contacts. Now it’s up to Man United to make a concrete move.

It’s worth noting that De Ligt is not the only player being followed by United as Leny Yoro – also in talks with Real Madrid – has already had contact with the English club.

United spoke with his agent – explaining the sporting project – and with Lille, who are asking for at least £45m in order to evaluate any offers.

Also at the top of Man United’s list is Jean-Clair Todibo, whom Chelsea and Tottenham have also recently had contact with, and Nice are steadfast in their decision to not give any discount on his sale price.

On the exit front, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s departure is increasingly likely. Although there has been contact with Inter Milan – who are also negotiating the renewal of Denzel Dumfries – there is strong interest from Galatasaray with the Turkish giants ready to send a formal proposal to the Red Devils.

Finally, an update on Mason Greenwood, out of United’s plans because of ten Hag’s new deal.

Juventus are currently the most interested club, even if an agreement on personal terms has not yet been found. It’s an open talk, where all parties involved are discussing the possibilities.

To date, the player has just given his informal approval to his potential arrival in Italy, and Juventus, in any event, will have to choose between him and Federico Chiesa.

An attempt was made with Chiesa to find an agreement on his possible renewal before the start of the European Championships but, to reduce the economic gaps, more time is needed. For this reason, the decisive meeting will occur at the end of Euro 2024.