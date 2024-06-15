David Moyes hails Declan Rice performances at Arsenal

David Moyes has praised the recent performances of Declan Rice and stated that he is currently worth £150 million after signing from West Ham.

The England midfielder completed his high-profile move across London last summer, joining Arsenal from West Ham for a club record £105 million.

Just like with many record-breaking transfers, the deal was criticised due to the incredible fee of the player with many expecting Rice to fail to live up to the huge expectations.

But the 25-year-old has not only reached the incredible heights expected of him but has completely surpassed them as he led the Gunners to their best-ever season in the Premier League, although it wasn’t enough to dethrone Manchester City.

Speaking on the England star, his former West Ham manager Moyes claimed that Arsenal got a £105 million bargain.

‘I was telling West Ham to hold out for £150m and people were saying I was off my head.” He told talkSPORT.

“But I think if you look at some of the players who have come around that price, Dec’s surpassed them and looks above them.”

England fans will be hoping that he continues his incredible form into their European campaign as they prepare to face off against Serbia in their opening game of the tournament on Sunday night.

Rice will anchor Gareth Southgate’s midfield and will more than likely feature next to Jude Bellingham in the middle of the park.