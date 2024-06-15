Gareth Southgate blasted for ‘ridiculous’ decision over Man City player

Gabriel Agbonlahor has blasted Gareth Southgate’s decision not to take Jack Grealish to Euro 2024 as ‘ridiculous’.

Despite making England’s provisional squad for the tournament in Germany, Grealish didn’t make the cut following a tough season with Manchester City where he started just 10 Premier League matches and notched only three goals and three assists across all competitions.

Nevertheless, Grealish’s exclusion from the squad has been the subject of heated debate, with many believing Southgate should have included the 28-year-old as an impact substitute.

Manchester City teammate Kyle Walker was surprised by Grealish not making the squad but even he admitted the former Aston Villa man endured a poor 2023/24 campaign.

“Shocked because I know what Jack can do. Was I shocked because of the players that he’s [Southgate] brought in? No,” Walker told ITV (via talkSPORT). “Because I think they’re all at a great quality and they’ve all had fantastic seasons.

“I think Jack would be the first one to say he could have had a better season.

“I think he’s come out publicly and said he could’ve had a better season. So what does the manager base it on?

“Form or people that he knows and that has had good tournaments or a good season, the season before.

“You’re here on merit and I believe always it should be like that. That you’re in this team because you’ve played well for your club which then puts you into the England fold.”

Agbonlahor blasts Southgate’s Grealish decision

Grealish’s former Aston Villa teammate Agbonlahor has a very different view of his exclusion from the Euro 2024 squad.

In fact, Agbonlahor even suggested there could be an underlying reason behind Southgate’s decision that we could find out about from Grealish in years to come.

“Jack Grealish – I think that’s ridiculous. Southgate will get the wrath of me if we don’t win this. Jack is that player who brings something different,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“Is he going to start? No. But if there’s 20 minutes and you need a goal? He’s someone to come in little pockets.

“If you’ve got 20 minutes to hold on, who’s the best at winning fouls and stopping the play? Getting the ball and running the length of the pitch?

“I think it’s very odd. Is there another reason for Jack not going? Maybe one day Jack brings out a biography and we find out.”