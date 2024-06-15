England vs Serbia preview, ticket info, tv channel and team news

England and Serbia will begin their Euro 2024 campaigns on Sunday night at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins-Arena.

The Group D clash will be the first ever competitive game between the two nations.

England won 2-1 in an international friendly in 2003 in their only previous meeting.

The Three Lions will be strong favourites to get three points on Sunday, despite last week’s shock defeat at the hands of Iceland.

Serbia have been beaten in five of their last 10 games, including losses to Austria, Russia and two against Hungary.

England vs Serbia team news

John Stones is fit after overcoming a sickness issue. He is expected to start alongside Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in central defence for England.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Serbia squad

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinkovic Savic (Turin), Predrag Rajkovic (Majorca), Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea)

Defenders: Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Uros Spajic (Red Star), Nemanja Stojic (TSC)

Midfielders: Sasa Lukic (Fulham), Nemanja Gudelj (Seville), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Torino), Srdjan Mijailovic (Red Star), Sergej Milinkovic Savic (Al Hilal), Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Lazar Samardzic (Udinese), Veljko Birmancevic (Sparta Prague), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Mijat Gacinovic (AEK)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Luka Jovic (Milan), Petar Ratkov (RB Salzburg)

Predicted starting XIs

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Serbia XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic

Are tickets still available for England vs Serbia?

Tickets for England vs Serbia sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

Where can I watch England vs Serbia on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of England vs Serbia on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.