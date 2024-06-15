Gareth Southgate reveals core England leadership group

Gareth Southgate has revealed which England players are included in his four-man leadership group for the European Championships.

The Three Lions kick off their campaign on Sunday night against Serbia as many expect this talented young side to cruise through the group stages, setting themselves up for a favourable route to the final.

With England fielding arguably their strongest side in years, fans will be optimistic that they will avenge their bitter penalty loss against Italy in 2020 and win their first-ever European Championship.

However, Southgate’s squad does feature a host of young players who lack experience on the international stage.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Group C clash, the England manager revealed his leadership group who are set to help manage the ‘younger dynamic’.

“We have actually put a small leadership group together for this tournament now with Harry, Kyle Walker, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham because there’s a different dynamic to this group.” He said in his press conference via the Independent.

“There’s a lot of younger players and I want to make sure that the voices of the younger players, I am in touch with that as well.”

Walker was named as England’s vice-captain while Kane and Rice have plenty of experience as club captains with Bellingham showing incredible maturity for his age.

The Three Lions will then have to face off against Denmark on Thursday before their final group game against Slovenia the following week.