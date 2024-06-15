Gary Neville not convinced by Chelsea star ahead of Euro showdown

Gary Neville has questioned the inclusion of Chelsea’s Marc Curcurella in Spain’s starting eleven as they launch their Euro’s campaign.

Luis de la Fuente’s side is looking to win their first European Championship since the iconic Spain side of 2012 lifted the trophy to cap off an incredible period of dominance.

Coming into this summer competition, La Roja is viewed as only a competitor rather than out-and-out favourites, mainly due to their permeable nature at major tournaments.

They will be hoping to get off to a winning start against Croatia late Saturday afternoon but Premier League legend Neville has questioned the inclusion of one player in their starting squad.

The former England defender highlighted Cucurella’s name in the starting line-up prior to kick-off on Saturday, claiming that he hasn’t been convinced by the Chelsea man.

‘We didn’t think he’d play,’ he said in the ITV studio.

‘He’s not been convincing at Chelsea, he’s played a few games towards the end of the season, he’s aggressive, he’s tenacious, he’s a busy little full-back.’

🗣️ “He’s not been convincing, that price tag I think still astounds everybody to this day…” 👀 Gary Neville isn’t convinced Spain can go all the way this tournament with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella at left-back…#Euro2024 | #SPACRO pic.twitter.com/QzD4drqvAJ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

The 25-year-old made the switch to London in 2022 from Brighton for a sizeable fee but has failed to live up to the £60 million price tag although performances have improved this season.