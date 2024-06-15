Gary Neville reveals why England will struggle to win the Euro’s

The former Manchester United defender has given his reasons why he doesn’t believe England will win the European Championships this summer.

Gareth Southgate’s men have travelled to Germany with heavy expectations on their shoulders as they are viewed as favourites to win the tournament.

With many considering England to have the strongest squad, many expect them to go one step further than they did in 2020 when they lost against Italy on penalties in the final.

Players like Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Phil Foden are coming into this tournament off the back of arguably their best ever seasons but despite this fact, Gary Neville does not believe that they will win the tournament outright.

Gary Neville on England’s weakness

Speaking in the ITV studio, the former Manchester United man stated that the lack of quality in defence could let England down.

“I’m struggling to see, unless Gareth somehow finds a way to compensate for them, how we go the whole way with that back four.” He said.

“Unless they play the game of their lives every week, but I’m struggling to see how that can happen.”