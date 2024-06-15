England captain Harry Kane has revealed that he will have more drive to win the European Championships with England after a disappointing club season.

After a decade in North London, the 30-year-old completed a €100 million move to Bayern Munich last summer in search of a major silverware.

Unfortunately for the English striker, the German giants failed to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012 with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side topping the table after going the entire season unbeaten.

Bayern’s European hopes were also crushed after being knocked out by Real Madrid in the semi-finals but speaking ahead of England’s tournament opener on Sunday, Kane stated that his disappointment would help motivate him this summer.

“Whenever you have a tough loss or go out in a competition like that, for sure,” he said via the Standard.

“There is a real hunger and desire that burns inside to make sure that the next time you get there or the next big competition, you have a different outcome,”

Kane is coming off of another incredible goalscoring season which saw him grab 36 goals in just 32 Bundesliga appearances and he will be hoping to continue that form into the tournament as he is currently one of the favourites for the Golden Boot.