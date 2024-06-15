Video: Horrendous Italy mistake helps Albania score fastest goal in Euros history

Albania have taken the lead over Italy in their Group B clash in Dortmund with the goal coming within the match’s opening minute.

Spain hammered Croatia 3-0 earlier in the day in this group which means a win for either side could be huge.

There was a lot of pessimism around Italy heading into the tournament and Albania have now added to that as they have scored inside the opening 23 seconds, which is the fastest goal in the history of the Euros.

Federico Dimarco threw the ball straight to Nedim Bajrami, who punished the Inter star by smashing the ball home leaving the Italians with work to do to get a result in their opening game.

Watch: Major error from Federico Dimarco helps Albania make Euros history