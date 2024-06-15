Video: Inter duo turn game around for Italy as Nicolo Barella scores beauty vs Albania

Inter Milan
Posted by

Italy have turned their Group B match with Albania around within the space of five minutes having gone a goal behind in the opening 30 seconds. 

A Federico Dimarco mistake gave Albania the lead after 23 seconds as the Inter star threw the ball straight to Nedim Bajrami, who punished the full-back by smashing the ball home.

However, his Inter teammates have now bailed the defender out with goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella making it 2-1 to the Italians.

The first came courtesy of a corner routine which Bastoni headed in at the back post, which was the lesser of the two goals.

Barella’s strike was a beauty as the Inter midfielder smacked the ball from outside the box, leaving Thomas Strakosha rooted to the ground in the Albania goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Didier Deschamps explains reluctance to start Premier League star for France
Video: Horrendous Italy mistake helps Albania score fastest goal in Euros history
David Moyes hails Declan Rice performances at Arsenal

Watch: Inter’s Nicolo Barella hits a stunning strike to complete Italy’s comeback vs Albania

 

More Stories Alessandro Bastoni Nicolò Barella

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.