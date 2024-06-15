Video: Inter duo turn game around for Italy as Nicolo Barella scores beauty vs Albania

Italy have turned their Group B match with Albania around within the space of five minutes having gone a goal behind in the opening 30 seconds.
A Federico Dimarco mistake gave Albania the lead after 23 seconds as the Inter star threw the ball straight to Nedim Bajrami, who punished the full-back by smashing the ball home.
However, his Inter teammates have now bailed the defender out with goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella making it 2-1 to the Italians.
The first came courtesy of a corner routine which Bastoni headed in at the back post, which was the lesser of the two goals.
Barella’s strike was a beauty as the Inter midfielder smacked the ball from outside the box, leaving Thomas Strakosha rooted to the ground in the Albania goal.
Watch: Inter’s Nicolo Barella hits a stunning strike to complete Italy’s comeback vs Albania
This game! ?
Italy make it 1-1 just over 10 minutes in!#ITAALB #BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/8IAUe5JKwH
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 15, 2024
What is happening?! ?
ANOTHER goal as Italy take the lead!#ITAALB #BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/jCuLu0Y2cq
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 15, 2024
Italy with the response! ??
GAME ON ? pic.twitter.com/d6DeJrfy0Q
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2024
WHAT. A. STRIKE. ??
Italy takes the lead thanks to this beauty from Nicolò Barella ?? pic.twitter.com/NPioNKZuDk
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2024