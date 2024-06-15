Harry Kane has described winning a trophy with your country as the “pinnacle of every career”, and said he’s determined to do it with England.

Kane, who is currently preparing for his fifth major tournament, will be tasked with scoring the goals to fire the Three Lions to a first trophy in 58 years.

England who are one of the favourites in Germany kick off their campaign against Serbia on Sunday night before games against Denmark and Slovenia round out the group stage.

Kane determine to win with England

Kane, who moved to German giants Bayern Munich last summer came within touching distance of winning the Euros with England in 2020, but Gareth Southgate’s men lost to Italy on penalties in the final at Wembley.

The England captain ended up empty handed last season despite having a brilliant individual season which saw score 44 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions, and that will no doubt drive him even more this summer.

Speaking ahead of the Serbia game Kane said he was determined to win with England and described winning a trophy with you trophy as the “pinnacle of every career.”

“It would mean lot, I love playing for England, it means the world to me every time I step out on to the pitch wearing the shirt,” Kane told reporters.

“Winning a trophy for your country would be the pinnacle of every career, it hasn’t quite happened yet but it makes me more determined and hungry to go out and do that, starting with this summer.

“We have the opportunity to go out and do that and I’m looking forward to trying to make that happen.”

Kane also spoke on dealing with the pressure of being favourites saying England are in Germany to win.

“We’re here to win ultimately and there will be nothing better than to do that for the nation.

“There’s a lot of top teams and tomorrow night is our focus.

“We know how tough it was to get to the final last time and we’re going to have to do that again and even more if we want to do that again, and hopefully one step further.”