Magician accepts reduced wages in order to play for Leeds United

Brenden Aaronson will accept reduced wages this summer to remain a Leeds United player, according to reports.

Aaronson joined the Whites from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2022 but struggled to make an impact. Despite some energetic performances, the United States international — a product of the Philadelphia Union youth system — managed just one goal and three assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

Following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, Aaronson was able to join German Bundesliga side Union Berlin thanks to a relegation loan clause in his contract. He went on to notch two goals and two assists in 30 top-flight outings while also appearing six times in the Uefa Champions League.

But that wasn’t enough to persuade Union Berlin to make the loan permanent, with Aaronson returning to Elland Road to play Championship football next season.

Aaronson to take reduced wages at Leeds United

Prominent Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth has revealed Aaronson will now take the reduced wage that was on offer last summer to remain a Leeds player, with the club facing a battle to land a significant fee for the 23-year-old if they tried to sell him in this transfer window.

“Right now you’re not getting £15m for him, I dare say you might not get £10m for him right now, so it makes no sense to sell because you’d be booking a loss, and having not gone up to the Premier League you just can’t afford to book a loss,” Smyth said on the Inside Elland Road podcast (via MOT Leeds News).

“He’s also, and I’ve confirmed this, coming back is basically him taking the wage that was on offer last summer, the wage reduction that was built into his contract, so he’s certainly not getting paid anywhere near what he was paid as a Premier League player.”

Leeds will once again push for a return to the Premier League this season after losing the 2023/24 playoff final 1-0 to Southampton.