Video: Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai assists diving header in Hungary defeat

Hungary were beaten 3-1 in their Euro 2024 opener against Switzerland with the match seeing Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai grab his first assist of the tournament in Germany.
The Hungarians produced a terrible first-half performance which resulted in the Swiss taking a 2-0 lead into the halftime break.
Hungary came out fighting in the second 45 and nicked a goal back in minute 66 through Barnabas Varga. The forward latched onto a lovely Szoboszlai cross and finished off the move with a diving header.
However, they failed to complete a comeback as Switzerland would go on to net a third late in the game.
Watch: Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai bags first assist for Hungary at Euro 2024
