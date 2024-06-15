Video: Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai assists diving header in Hungary defeat

Hungary were beaten 3-1 in their Euro 2024 opener against Switzerland with the match seeing Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai grab his first assist of the tournament in Germany.

The Hungarians produced a terrible first-half performance which resulted in the Swiss taking a 2-0 lead into the halftime break.

Hungary came out fighting in the second 45 and nicked a goal back in minute 66 through Barnabas Varga. The forward latched onto a lovely Szoboszlai cross and finished off the move with a diving header.

However, they failed to complete a comeback as Switzerland would go on to net a third late in the game.

Watch: Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai bags first assist for Hungary at Euro 2024

Hungary pull one back ? Minutes after turning a header wide, Barnabás Varga makes up for his miss ? GAME ON!#Euro2024 | #HUNvSUI pic.twitter.com/m0QA5CHWxm — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024