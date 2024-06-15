Liverpool star makes history during European Championships

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai set a new record during his side’s opening game of the European Championship on Saturday afternoon.

After the hosts Germany dismantled a poor Scotland side on Friday night, all eyes turned to their group rivals as Hungary and Switzerland battled it out on Saturday afternoon.

In front of an emphatic audience in Cologne, the Swiss took the lead after only 12 minutes when Kwadwo Duah beat the offside trap to slot home.

That lead was then doubled when Michel Aebischer scored in the 45th minute before Hungary pulled a goal back thanks to Barnabas Varga.

Switzerland then sealed the victory in added time thanks to a substitute Breel Embolo, sending them top of the group with Germany.

But despite this loss, Hungary’s Szoboszlai will remember this day as he became the youngest captain in the history of the tournament at 23 years and seven months.

At 23 years of age, Dominik Szoboszlai is the youngest captain in European Championship history 👏 Hungary’s present and future ✨ pic.twitter.com/fuEPBPRzwx — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 15, 2024

The midfielder arrived at Anfield last summer after completing the move from RB Leipzig and hit the ground running, immediately becoming a fan favourite.

Despite a dip in form at the end of the season, the Hungarian captain is seen as the future of the club and will be keen to show this during the remainder of the tournament.