Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in the past.

The 21-year-old central defender has established himself as a key player for the Blues and it seems unlikely that Chelsea will agree to sanction his departure any time soon.

According to HITC, Liverpool are targeting a summer move for the talented defender and they have enquired about his availability. However, the Blues have insisted that Colwill is unavailable and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to move on to other targets now.

They will need to sign a central defender this summer. Joel Matip left the club on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract, and he will have to be replaced adequately.

Liverpool looked vulnerable defensively last season, and they will have to improve in that department if they want to compete for major trophies next season.

Levi Colwill would have improved Liverpool

There is no doubt that Colwill would have been a quality acquisition for them. The 21-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League with Brighton and Chelsea. He has the quality to thrive at the highest level and a move to Liverpool could have been an exciting opportunity for the player as well.

The defender will be hoping to play regularly in his natural role in the upcoming season. He was deployed in the left back role quite often last season and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to use him as a central defender next season.

Colwill has the potential to develop into one of the best defenders in the league with the right guidance. Chelsea must nurture him carefully and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.