Liverpool interested in midfielder who is ready to shine at Euro 2024

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are considering signing RB Leipzig standout Dani Olmo this summer.

After the departure of Jurgen Klopp from the club, the Reds are set to go through major changes at Anfield.

New manager Arne Slot has arrived at the club and he will have the responsibility of making sure that Liverpool challenge on all fronts, just like they did under the German manager.

The Liverpool hierarchy is ready to support the Dutch manager in his first transfer window at the club and they are willing to provide him the right resources in order to win silverware next season.

Since joining RB Leipzig in 2020, the 26-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the team’s key players, amassing 29 goals and 34 assists in 148 games across all competitions.

As Olmo gets ready for Euro in Germany this summer, rumours about his long-term future at Leipzig are still circulating amid interest from a number of prominent teams.

The Reds are looking to add players in all departments this summer, however, signing a new defender and an attacker should be the club’s priority.

Darwin Nunez’s poor form cost Liverpool last season and the Reds should be looking to sign a finisher who can score goals from the chances created by the midfielders.

Apart from a prolific goal scorer, the Merseyside club needs reinforcement in the centre-back area, where the Reds struggled with fitness issues last season.

Liverpool are leading Barcelona to sign Olmo

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder stated that he is focused on the Euros and not thinking about a move away from the Bundesliga club.

He said: “It is clear that it is good to see your name related to great teams in Europe and the world, that motivates me, but I am focused on the Euros and I hope we can return with the trophy. Then we’ll see.”

As per Marca, the Premier League club have moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Olmo, due to the Catalan club’s financial issues.