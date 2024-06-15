Liverpool offered the chance to sign 24-year-old Bundesliga star

Liverpool are looking to improve their defensive unit this summer and Matthijs De Ligt has been linked with a move to the club.

According to a report from TBR Football, Premier League clubs have been offered the opportunity to sign Netherlands international. The 24-year-old central defender is reportedly frustrated at Bayern Munich and he would be keen on leaving the club.

The German giants are in talks to sign Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen and they have already signed Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart. Therefore, they would be open to selling the Dutch international as well. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can win the race for the services. Apart from them, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have been offered the player as well.

The defender joined Bayern Munich in a deal with around £70 million in 2022, and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. The German outfit will demand premium for him. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs are willing to pay up.

Matthijs De Ligt would improve Liverpool

Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender this summer and De Ligt could prove to be the ideal replacement for Joel Matip, who left the club on a free transfer.

Liverpool looked vulnerable at the back last season and they will need to improve in that department if they are serious about competing for major trophies. De Ligt was regarded as a world class prospect a few years ago and it will be interesting to see if he can continue his development and fulfil his instrument as potential in the coming seasons.

He could be a readymade addition to the Liverpool defence and he could improve them instantly. The opportunity to unite with his international teammate, Virgil van Dijk will be an added bonus for the defender.