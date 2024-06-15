According to reports, Manchester United and one of Manchester City’s transfer targets have reached an agreement on personal terms.

This summer, the 21-year-old Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is anticipated to make a big move away from Goodison Park as Everton look to raise money in the face of ongoing ownership and financial problems at the Merseyside club.

After a disappointing season in 2023-24, the Red Devils are expected to strengthen their squad in the transfer window.

Even though they emerged victorious in the FA Cup at Wembley, United’s Premier League performance was disappointing.

In past seasons, both Manchester teams have demonstrated that they are willing to pay high transfer fees to get players from other Premier League teams.

The Times have reported that the Red Devils and Everton defender Branthwaite, for whom the Merseyside club is seeking £70 million, have reached personal terms.

After an outstanding season on Merseyside, the Englishman is reportedly a target for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Tottenham, and Manchester City.

Branthwaite played in 35 Premier League games for Everton last season and his performances have impressed some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Red Devils want to sign the English defender to replace Raphae Varane, who has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

Branthwaite narrowly missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

Man United need Branthwaite more than Man City

Man United had always been more interested in the Everton defender since they have a shaky defense.

Meanwhile, although Man City have shown interest in Branthwaite, he is not their priority signing and they have other positions to focus this summer.

It makes sense for Man City to add players in the midfield, in attack or in the full-back positions.

Man United have no other Premier League club seriously competing to sign the young defender and they should get the deal done if they can agree on a price with Everton.