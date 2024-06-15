Man United ready offer for Spanish midfielder to partner Kobbie Mainoo in midfield

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has a £50.5 million release clause, and according to sources in Spain, Man Utd are planning an opening bid of £37.8 million to recruit him.

After a poor season for the Red Devils, they want new signings at the club and in order to reshuffle their midfield, they have decided to go ahead with a move for the Spanish midfielder.

Erik ten Hag is looking for a new midfield partner for the talented Kobbie Mainoo and he feels Zubimendi can be the ideal player to do that.

Jim Ratcliffe has prepared an initial offer of 45 million euros (£37.8 million) for Man Utd to sign Zubimendi’s during the summer transfer window, according to the Catalan newspaper Nacional.

For many transfer windows, Zubimendi has been associated with Arsenal because many believe he is the ideal defensive midfielder to take Thomas Partey’s spot in the team.

Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of Zubimendi, but in the past he has chosen to stay in Spain to support childhood team Real Sociedad.

However, with interest from Man United, things could change and the player might decide that finally it is time to look for a move abroad.

The Red Devils are looking to add a midfielder this summer as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat all face an uncertain future at the club and because of their performances in the 2023-24 campaign, could be allowed to leave by the club.

The Spanish midfielder can play in a number of different roles and his versatility can be the ideal asset to Man United.

Zubimendi can bring stability to Man United midfield

He can play the role of a breaker while also acting as a deep lying playmaker.

The Real Sociedad midfielder is currently at the European Championships representing Spain and any move for the midfielder will have to wait until after the tournament has finished.

The 25-year-old midfielder has the quality to play for Man United and shine in their midfield alongside young talent Mainoo.

Considering the release clause of the midfielder, Man United should go ahead with the signing and add him to increase the depth and quality of his midfield at the club.