Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally lands a new job

It’s been a long time coming, but ex-Man United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has finally landed himself a new job.

The Norwegian remains a legend at Old Trafford for his heroics back in 1999 when his goal won the treble for Man United.

It was the first time that the feat had ever been achieved in England, and it’s only recently been repeated by Premier League rivals, Man City.

Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new job

Solskjaer’s time at the club as manager ultimately ended in disappointment, a run of poor results preceding his ‘mutual consent’ departure in November 2021.

Since then he has appeared to have kept a low profile and hasn’t seemed to be considered for any managerial positions.

It isn’t clear whether this is because he hasn’t actively sought them out or clubs are just not interested in his services.

Either way, it seems to be a terrible waste of a career’s worth of knowledge at one of the most storied clubs in world football.

In any event, the start of Euro 2024 has given Solskjaer the opportunity to keep his hand in as it were.

According to the Daily Mail, he will be providing technical evaluation on matches for UEFA at the tournament this summer.

What that would appear to involve is Solskjaer compiling a report upon conclusion of Euro 2024 which would have been able to identify certain trends in the game and what continues to evolve and change.

With a large number of matches to be played between now and the final in July, Solskjaer is certainly going to have his work cut out.