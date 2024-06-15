Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally lands a new job

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s been a long time coming, but ex-Man United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has finally landed himself a new job.

The Norwegian remains a legend at Old Trafford for his heroics back in 1999 when his goal won the treble for Man United.

It was the first time that the feat had ever been achieved in England, and it’s only recently been repeated by Premier League rivals, Man City.

Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new job

Solskjaer’s time at the club as manager ultimately ended in disappointment, a run of poor results preceding his ‘mutual consent’ departure in November 2021.

Since then he has appeared to have kept a low profile and hasn’t seemed to be considered for any managerial positions.

It isn’t clear whether this is because he hasn’t actively sought them out or clubs are just not interested in his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be working with UEFA during Euro 2024

Either way, it seems to be a terrible waste of a career’s worth of knowledge at one of the most storied clubs in world football.

In any event, the start of Euro 2024 has given Solskjaer the opportunity to keep his hand in as it were.

According to the Daily Mail, he will be providing technical evaluation on matches for UEFA at the tournament this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea preparing surprise summer move for senior Man United ace
Chelsea handed blow in their pursuit of 32-G/A forward this summer
Liverpool offered the chance to sign 24-year-old Bundesliga star

What that would appear to involve is Solskjaer compiling a report upon conclusion of Euro 2024 which would have been able to identify certain trends in the game and what continues to evolve and change.

With a large number of matches to be played between now and the final in July, Solskjaer is certainly going to have his work cut out.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.