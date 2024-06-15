Pundit makes Manchester City comparison after Euro 2024 opener

Pat Nevin has compared Germany’s performance in their 5-1 thrashing of Scotland to Manchester City.

Die Mannschaft dismantled the Tartan Army in style in Euro 2024’s opening match in Munich, going 2-0 up inside 19 minutes and outshooting their opponents 20-1 to the tune of 2.15-0.02 in the xG stakes.

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz gave the Germans a 3-0 half-time lead, while Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can finished the job in the second half, either side of an Antonio Rudiger own goal.

It’s a result that ends a three-game losing streak in major tournament opening matches for Germany, while Scotland must quickly lick their wounds ahead of their second Group A match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Nevin compares Germany to Manchester City

Former Chelsea and Everton forward Nevin — who scored five goals in 28 caps for Scotland between 1986 and 1996 — was blown away by the precision and intensity of Germany’s performance, which he likened to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“There were little bits that reminded me of Manchester City,” he said (via BBC Sport). “The way they pressed really high and you must be able to play through them.

“I also loved the intelligence of Julian Nagelsmann who saw where Scotland’s weaknesses were and absolutely punishes them and destroys them.”

Former Celtic striker and fellow BBC pundit Chris Sutton added: “You have to credit Germany for their performance. They were under pressure coming into the tournament.

“They smothered Scotland and blew them away in the first half. They took their foot off the gas in the second half. It could have been a far bigger margin than 5-1.”

Germany’s next match at Euro 2024 sees them face Hungary in Stuttgart on Wednesday.