Portsmouth youngster CJ Afumuzor has hinted that he will soon join Newcastle United.

Just 14 years old, the midfielder has been on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, with Manchester United also pursuing him in recent months.

Afumuzor confirmed the end of his eight-year stay in the Portsmouth youth system with an Instagram post (via the Shields Gazette) in May that read: “23/24 season done. Massive thank you to Pompey and everyone at the club for developing over the last eight years.”

A fellow Instagram user left a comment on Afumuzor’s post saying: “Welcome to Newcastle.”

The youngster then liked the comment, leaving fans in little doubt that he’ll be wearing the black and white jersey soon.

Afumuzor’s arrival imminent

According to NUFC Blog, a fee was agreed between Newcastle and Portsmouth in May, while Afumuzor has already undergone a medical at St. James’ Park.

Afumuzor will join up with Newcastle’s academy sides for the 2024/25 season having already featured as high as U16 level for Portsmouth last season, despite not yet even turning 15.

NUFC Blog’s report states that Afumuzor — a central midfielder by trade — scored more than 20 goals for the Portsmouth youth teams last season and is best known for his ability to drive the ball at the opposition defence.