Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has passed away aged 26

Saturday morning brought the terrible news that Millwall goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, had passed away at just 26 years of age.

Sarkic had been the Lions No.1 during the 2023/24 campaign after signing for the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Over the past few seasons he has had loan spells at Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City and Stoke City, and he joined the South Londoners on a permanent deal last August.

During his time at the club he made 33 appearances in all competitions according to WhoScored.

The official Millwall website paid tribute to him on Saturday morning with a statement which read:

Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.

Sarkic, The Lions’ number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.

Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.

The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.