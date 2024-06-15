Newcastle United have now been given the green light to press ahead with the moves for Lewis Hall and James Trafford.

The Magpies have already completed the signing of Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer and they are looking to improve their squad further. Lewis Hall, who was on loan at Newcastle last season from Chelsea, will join the club permanently for a fee of around £28 million.

On the other hand, Newcastle are hoping to improve their goalkeeping department and they have identified James Trafford as a target. The Burnley goalkeeper is valued at £20 million and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can secure an agreement with the Clarets for Trafford.

The transfer window is now officially open and the Magpies will be able to finalise the two deals now.

Both players will add quality and depth to the side. Newcastle had a disappointing season last year and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need to bring in more quality this summer and the likes of Hall and Trafford will be long-term acquisitions. Both players are quite young and they are extremely talented with a bright future. Newcastle could help them fulfil their tremendous potential in the coming seasons.

The signing of Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from the Magpies. He is a proven performer in the English top-flight and signing him for free represents a real bargain.

Meanwhile, Hall and Trafford could develop to keep players for the club in the coming seasons and Newcastle fans will hope that they can fulfil their tremendous potential in the near future.

The two players are likely to cost a combined total of £48 million.

Newcastle will look to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly next year. It will be interesting to see if they can secure Champions League qualification and do well in the domestic competitions.