After a disappointing season for Newcastle in 2023/24, Eddie Howe and his backroom staff need to dust themselves down and go again for the new campaign.

Their enthusiasm and diligence in pre-season will arguably set the tone for 2024/25, and without the distraction of Europe this season – even if that was their aim – they may fare better this time around.

With Man United’s FA Cup win guaranteeing them Europa League football, it meant that Chelsea dropped down into the Europa Conference League place that had already been reserved for the Magpies.

Newcastle want Fikayo Tomori

As a result, Newcastle were bumped out of Europe altogether.

Given that there will be no extra midweek games, Newcastle will be hoping that the incredible injury list they had throughout last season will ease considerably, and most of their first-choice XI will remain fit for the duration.

There will be one or two transfers made during this summer, and it’s believed that the club are looking for another centre-back, despite the fact that they’ve just signed Lloyd Kelly.

According to Football Insider, former Chelsea ace, Fikayo Tomori, is now on the Magpies radar.

Currently plying his trade at Italian giants, AC Milan, Tomori has gone about his business with aplomb, away from the glare of the English media.

He has made 142 appearances for the Rossoneri, starting in 32 out of 35 games last season.

It isn’t clear if the Serie A side would be willing to part with the 26-year-old, however, with Financial Fair Play now a fact of life for every club, it may be that a decent offer from the Premier League outfit would be received favourably.

Not forgetting the will of the player, who has a Chelsea past and may decide that now is the right time to return to the English top-flight.