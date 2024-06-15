Poland vs Netherlands preview, ticket info, tv channel and team news

Poland and the Netherlands begin their Euro 2024 campaigns with a clash at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Sunday.

The Group D clash will pit two very familiar opponents against each other with Poland and the Netherlands meeting four times competitively since 2020 alone — all in the Uefa Nations League.

Oranje have dominated in those recent clashes, winning three and drawing once, including a 2-0 victory in the most recent one in September 2022 thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn.

Ronald Koeman’s side are strong favourites to pick up three points here but Poland have plenty of players capable of springing a surprise and head into Euro 2024 on an eight-game unbeaten run.

Poland vs Netherlands team news

Disaster has struck for Poland, who have confirmed Barcelona striker and record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski will miss the opening match through injury.

A statement read: “Lewandowski suffered a rupture of the biceps femoris muscle, which will exclude him from the first match of the tournament.”

Koeman will have to find a delicate balance in midfield with both Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners missing the tournament, while fans are waiting to see who he starts up-front with the likes of Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Wout Weghorst and Brian Brobbey staking their claim.

Poland squad

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus), Marcin Bulka (Nice), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszyński (Empoli), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznań), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern), Paweł Dawidowicz (Verona), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grośicki (Pogoń Szczecin), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Białystok), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens) Nikola Załewski (Roma), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta), Sebastian Szymański (Fenerbahce), Kacper Urbański (Bologna), Piotr Zieliński (Napoli), Piotr Zielenski (Napoli)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Krzysztof Piątek (Başakşehir), Kamil Swiderski (Verona).

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea on loan at Dortmund)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim, on loan from Burnley), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna)

Predicted starting XIs

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Slisz, Zalewski; Zielinski, Urbanski; Buksa

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo

Are tickets still available for Poland vs Netherlands?

Tickets for Poland vs Netherlands sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

Where can I watch Poland vs Netherlands on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Poland vs Netherlands on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.