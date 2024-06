Slovenia vs Denmark preview, ticket info, tv channel and team news

Slovenia and Denmark will begin their Euro 2024 campaigns on Sunday at the Stuttgart Arena.

The Group C clash will pit two familiar opponents against each other, with Slovenia and Denmark finishing joint-top of their qualification group for this tournament on 22 points.

However, it’s Denmark who dominated the head-to-head meetings between the two nations, winning 2-1 back in November 2023 following a 1-1 draw in Ljubljana in June.

Denmark are the favourites to pick up the win, especially after making the semi-finals of the previous European Championships. However, Slovenia have lost just two of their last 21 internationals — one of which came against Denmark.

Slovenia vs Denmark team news

Slovenia will rely heavily upon Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and talented striker Benjamin Sesko, who recently committed his future to RB Leipzig.

Denmark, meanwhile, will look to get the best out of Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund, who scored seven goals during qualifying — only Harry Kane (8), Kylian Mbappe (9), Cristiano Ronaldo (10) and Romelu Lukaku (14) scored more.

Slovenia squad

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Vid Belec (APOEL), Igor Vekic (Vejle).

Defenders: Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria), Jaka Bijol (Udinese), Miha Blazic (Lech Poznan), Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor), Zan Karnicnik (Celje), David Brekalo (Orlando City), Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze), Vanja Drkusic (Sochi)

Midfielders: Timi Max Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana), Jasmin Kurtic (Sudtirol), Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos), Sandi Lovric (Udinese), Adam Gnezda Cerin (Panathinaikos), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz), Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz), Adrian Zeljkovic (Spartak Trnava), Nino Zugelj (Bodo/Glimt), Josip Ilicic (Maribor)

Forwards: Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Zan Celar (Lugano), Jan Mlakar (Pisa), Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux)

Denmark squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Anderlecht), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin), Mads Hermansen (Leicester)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Alexander Bah (Benfica), Joakim Maehle (Wolfsburg), Rasmus Nissen Kristensen (Roma), Victor Kristiansen (Bologna)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Thomas Delaney (Anderlecht), Morten Hjulmand (Sporting Lisbon), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley), Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges)

Forwards: Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht), Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht), Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg), Yusuf Poulsen (Leipzig)

Predicted starting XIs

Slovenia XI:Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Horvat, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Bah; Hojlund, Wind

Are tickets still available for Slovenia vs Denmark?

Tickets for Slovenia vs Denmark sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including England vs Serbia, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for SLOVENIA vs DENMARK!

Where can I watch Slovenia vs Denmark on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Slovenia vs Denmark on ITV1 and ITVX.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.