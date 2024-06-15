Video: Gareth Southgate boosted by latest England news ahead of Serbia test

England National Team
Posted by

Ahead of England’s vital Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, Gareth Southgate has been given a huge boost.

In the lead up to the start of the tournament, the Three Lions can hardly be said to have impressed, notwithstanding that Southgate also had to deal with the potential omission of John Stones on Sunday.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell passes away aged 54
Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has passed away aged 26
Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally lands a new job

Fortunately for the manager, it appears that Stones will be able to make it after all, as he was pictured alongside the other 25 members of the squad being put through their paces during Saturday morning’s training session.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Gareth Southgate John Stones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.