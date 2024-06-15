Video: Gareth Southgate boosted by latest England news ahead of Serbia test

Ahead of England’s vital Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, Gareth Southgate has been given a huge boost.

In the lead up to the start of the tournament, the Three Lions can hardly be said to have impressed, notwithstanding that Southgate also had to deal with the potential omission of John Stones on Sunday.

Fortunately for the manager, it appears that Stones will be able to make it after all, as he was pictured alongside the other 25 members of the squad being put through their paces during Saturday morning’s training session.

All 26 members of England's squad, including John Stones have taken part in today's training session ahead of tomorrow's game with Serbia ??????? pic.twitter.com/BQ6EZXeiNq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 15, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports News