Video: Spain go into the break 3-0 up after emphatic first-half

Spain leads Croatia in their opening game of the European Championships thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata Dani Carvajal and Fabian Ruiz.

Luis de la Fuente’s side have gotten off to the perfect start to their Group B clash against Croatia, racing to a 3-0 lead going into half-time.

A major worry about this Spanish side, like many of the ones before it, is their ability in front of goal with questions being asked of their number nine Morata.

But the Atletico Madrid striker showed his clinical edge when played through one-on-one after 29 minutes, finishing underneath the outrushing Dominik Livaković.

Fabian Ruiz then doubled that lead with a fantastic strike after some impressive footwork at the edge of the box before Carvajal made it three in extra time.

