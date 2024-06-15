Video: Stunner from Serie A star gives Switzerland cushion over Hungary

Switzerland lead Hungary 2-0 at halftime in their Group A match at Euro 2024 with the cushion coming courtesy of a stunner from Bologna’s Michel Aebischer.

The Swiss are looking to get their campaign off to the perfect start having watched Germany climb to the top of the group on Friday night with a 5-1 win over Scotland.

Murat Yakin’s team took the lead after 12 minutes through a lovely finish from Kwadwo Duah and just before the halftime break, that lead was doubled through a stunner from full-back Aebischer.

Switzerland have been fantastic in the opening 45 minutes of their campaign and should go on to collect all three points against Hungary.

