Tottenham ready to pay £60million release clause of Premier League star

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are ready to pay an initial £60million release clause with further add-ons for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

The report mentions Manchester United as the other club who are interested in the English midfielder and along with Spurs, they are willing to activate the release clause of the midfielder.

Eze has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and his fine performances last season helped Crystal Palace to finish in the top half of the Premier League.

He scored eleven goals and provided four assists in the Premier League last season and along with Michael Olise, helped the Eagles win six of their last seven matches of the season.

Both the clubs feel that the release clause is reasonable and they are willing to activate it.

The 25-year-old was a key player for the Eagles and his fine performances have earned him a place in the England squad for the Euros.

Ange Postecoglou is eager to restructure his team following a disappointing second half of the season, so it could be a busy summer in north London.

Tottenham missed out on the top four spot in the last few weeks of the Premier League season and their poor form gave Aston Villa the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Tottenham manager is set to be active in transfer window

In order to build on his otherwise impressive debut season at Spurs, Postecoglou is looking to add players to his team and he will have the backing of the club after showing how much he can improve the level of the players and bring the best out of them.

Spurs would be hoping that Eze forms a formidable partnership with another English attacking midfielder in James Maddison, who was signed last summer by the club.