Tottenham Hotspur youngster set to leave the club

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Luka Vuskovic is reportedly set to depart the club and join Westerlo on a loan deal.

After a rollercoaster season in North London, Tottenham fans are preparing themselves for a busy summer window with the hopes that it could launch them back into the top four next season.

With the ongoing European Championships, it could hinder Spurs’ business in the summer window over the next month.

But according to reports from The Standard, it seems like the club is already making moves in the transfer market although it doesn’t involve any incomings.

The report claims that defender Vuskovic is expected to leave the club and join Belgian side Westerlo on a loan deal.

Signed from Croatian side Hajduk Split last year in a deal worth a reported £12m, the 17-year-old was not able to join the North London club immediately due to age restrictions, instead spending the latter half of the season on loan at Radomiak Radom in Poland.

The central defender is now set to spend the rest of next season out on loan in the Belgian Pro League as Spurs wait for him to turn 18 so that he can officially join the club.

Improving his defensive depth has been a main priority for the Australian manager as he has already shown with the complete restructure of his back four and goalkeeper last campaign.

Adding another young centre-back will help reinforce this foundation that Postecoglou has tried so hard to build.