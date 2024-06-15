Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray.

According to a report from the Athletic, the North London club are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they decide to test the waters with an offer in the coming weeks.

Leeds United will not want to lose a key player like him any time soon, but there is no doubt that he would be a superb long-term investment for Tottenham. They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Gray is versatile enough to operate as a central midfielder as well as a full-back. He has been an indispensable asset for Leeds this past season, but he failed to guide his side to promotion in the end. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the young midfielder and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Spurs are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities in the English top flight. Regular football in the Premier League will accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential as well.

Tottenham need more quality and depth

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be hoping to push for trophies next season and they will want to secure Champions League qualification. They need more quality and depth in the side in order for that to happen.

Signing one of the most talented young players in English football right now could prove to be a wise decision. Even if they have to pay a premium for him, he could justify the investment in the long term. Along with Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on the young midfielder as well. It remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with a concrete proposal.