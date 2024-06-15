Liverpool star Luis Diaz scored to put Colombia 3-0 up in their final warm up game against Bolivia ahead of the start of their Copa America campaign later this month.

Diaz, who has been linked with a move to both PSG and Barcelona picked the ball up on the edge of the box before bursting past a defender and calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net, although it was poor defending to allow him that much space.

The 27-year-old has 48 caps for Colombia and has scored 11 goals and provided two assists for his national team.

Colombia face Paraguay, Costa Rice and Brazil in the group stage of the Copa America as they aim to win the tournament for the first time since 2001.

The squad boasts a number of quality players including Premier League stars Jefferson Lerma, Luis Sinisterra and Jhon Duran, whilst James Rodriguez the star of the 2014 World Cup has also made the squad.

Watch Luis Diaz score for Colombia