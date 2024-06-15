West Ham United could have the opportunity to sign experienced Chelsea player in a surprising move this summer.

The Hammers could exploit a financial fair play loophole in order to sign the Chelsea winger.

Julen Lopetegui’s team are in a safe position in terms of Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules having spent money wisely in the transfer market.

However, Chelsea are in trouble and they could soon have to sell some of their players in order to comply with PSR.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told Hammers News that West Ham have contacted London rivals Chelsea to sign Raheem Sterling.

After his move from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge, the former England international has not been a regular starter for the Blues and they could look to cash in on him this summer.

Sterling has failed to make an impact at Chelsea following his move from Man City.

The Blues want to get rid of Sterling and take his £325,000 per week salary off their wage bill.

West Ham can use Chelsea’s troubles to their advantage

Chelsea will have to make some strong decisions this summer in order to sort out their financial position.

With the Blues desperate to sell players and raise funds, West Ham can use Chelsea’s desperation in their favour and bring down the price of the 29-year-old winger.

New West Ham manager Lopetegui is going to appreciate this move by the club as the signing of Sterling can help the manager start off his tenure at the club in an encouraging manner.