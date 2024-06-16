Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk sent some encouraging words to his Liverpool teammate after Scotland’s devastating loss on the opening night.

The European Championship’s kicked off on Friday night with the hosts Germany welcoming Scotland to Munich in front of an ecstatic crowd.

The Germans got off to a lighting start with Florian Wirtz breaking the deadlock after only 10 minutes before Jamal Musiala doubled that advantage shortly after.

Any hopes of an unlikely comeback were extinguished when Ryan Porteous conceded a penalty and was shown a straight red card on the cusp of half-time, with Kai Havertz dispatching from the spot.

Goals from Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can made it five with an Antonio Rudiger own goal giving the visitors a consolation prize late on.

As expected, the Scottish side were heavily ridiculed for their lacklustre display with Andy Robertson taking the brunt of the blame.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Poland on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk sent some words of encouragement to his club compatriot.

“I think Robbo will be fine, he’s the captain there.” He said via Liverpool Echo.

“It’s never easy to deal with situations like that but I’m very confident that he will be fine and lead the Scottish nation to better days.”

Scotland’s next clash will be against Switzerland on Wednesday night with the Swiss coming off the back of an impressive 3-1 victory against Hungary last Saturday as they now sit second in the group.