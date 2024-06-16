Video: Jude Bellingham stuns Serbia with towering header

Jude Bellingham has popped up once again in the box to head England into the lead in Germany as they get their European Championship opener off to the perfect start.

The Three Lions currently lead Group C opponent Serbia 1-0 in the Schalke stadium thanks to some intricate play down England’s right flank.

It was evident from the first whistle that Gareth Southgate planned on focusing down the right wing with Trent Alexander Arnold drifting out wide while Bukayo Saka then tucked in

It only took until the 13th minute for this tactic to be rewarded with the Arsenal winger played in behind by Kyle Walker, his deflected cross was then met by the head of Bellingham.