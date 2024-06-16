Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are preparing another big money offer for Mohamed Salah according to reports.

Liverpool are entering a new era following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and subsequent appointment of Arne Slot, and there are question marks over the future of a number of key players.

The Reds will want to keep hold of as many of their key players as possible to make the transition following Klopp’s exit as smooth as possible.

Al-Ittihad preparing big money Salah move

Losing Salah would be a big blow for Liverpool given he’s been a reliable source of goals since he arrived from Roma back in 2017, and finding a replacement would be a tough task.

There was interest from Saudi last summer with dealmakers keen to make Salah the poster boy of the Saudi Pro League, but he ended up staying at Anfield.

Al-Ittihad are in the process of looking for a new manager with Marcelo Gallardo expected to depart the club imminently, meaning any transfer activity is likely to be put on hold until a new manager is in place.

However, Rudy Galetti states in his report for TEAMtalk that Salah would be the exception to this as Al-Ittihad look to add a new winger to their ranks with the Egyptian top of their list, and the Saudi’s are said to be preparing a new “monster offer.”

The Saudi side already boast the likes of Fabinho, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante in their squad, but they are looking to add more quality having finished a disappointing fifth in the league.

TEAMtalk add that the pursuit of the Egypt international isn’t moving at the speed many at Al-Ittihad would like it to.

Salah scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions for Liverpool last season, and if the 32-year-old stays he will likely play a key role under Slot in the next campaign.