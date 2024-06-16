Bayern Munich are not currently working on the transfer of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, with Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah looking to be their current priority in that position, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Araujo has shone for Barca and is surely not a player the Catalan giants will want to lose, so this update from Romano will surely be reassuring to the club’s fans, even if one imagines we’ll soon see other transfer rumours involving the Uruguay international.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided some insight into Bayern’s transfer plans, playing down the links with Araujo and naming Tah as an alternative signing to help them strengthen at the back this summer.

Araujo transfer not currently the priority for Bayern Munich as they pursue Tah deal, says Romano

“Finally on Bayern, I have no information on bids being made for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The last approach from Bayern was in January, but now it’s quiet between Bayern and Araujo,” Romano said.

“For now, Bayern are working hard to sign Jonathan Tah after bringing in Ito. The situation around Araujo is quiet, he’s a crucial player for Barcelona so only a crazy bid could change the scenario.”

Romano has earned a reputation for being one of the most reliable journalists around when it comes to what’s going on in the transfer market, so it seems we can forget about the Araujo to Bayern stories that might be popping up from other sources.

Romano has also previously told us about Bayern’s interest in Tah, saying that although there is interest from the Premier League, a move to the Allianz Arena seems the most likely for the player.

Tah was a star player for Leverkusen last season as they won the title unbeaten, so it’s easy to see why Bayern might be keen to raid their rivals for his signature.